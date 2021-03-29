stock_vehicle_crash_2018_wreck_accident_police_broken_windshield_glass_ems

A Tyler woman died after a one-vehicle accident on US-69 in Mineola on Sunday when the back left tire separated from the car causing a crash.

Troopers said Cathy Marks, 64, was pronounced at the scene by Pct. 4 Judge Mitch Shamburger.

Trooper said the driver, Robert Guy Marino of Tyler was transported to UT Health in Tyler in serious condition. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, troopers  said the 1998 Ford Explorer was traveling north when Marino lost control of the vehicle due to a back left tire separation. The vehicle traveled off the roadway into the eastbound ditched where it rolled over, coming to rest on its left side.

 
 

