A Tyler woman died after a one-vehicle accident on US-69 in Mineola on Sunday when the back left tire separated from the car causing a crash.
Troopers said Cathy Marks, 64, was pronounced at the scene by Pct. 4 Judge Mitch Shamburger.
Trooper said the driver, Robert Guy Marino of Tyler was transported to UT Health in Tyler in serious condition. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, troopers said the 1998 Ford Explorer was traveling north when Marino lost control of the vehicle due to a back left tire separation. The vehicle traveled off the roadway into the eastbound ditched where it rolled over, coming to rest on its left side.