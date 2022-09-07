Children’s book author and Tyler resident Louise A. Jackson has been announced as the recipient of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children's Literature Award.
As someone who grew up on Ingalls books such as “Little House on the Prairie,” and “On the Banks of Plum Creek,” Jackson said she is “absolutely thrilled to get the award.”
“I'm getting the Laura Ingalls Wilder book award!” she said. “It's the culmination of a lifetime of reading and writing and it just fills a place in your heart that you never even dreamed you'd have.”
Jackson said she discovered Ingalls' “Little House on the Prairie” books at 10 years old. She said that even as an adult her interest in Ingalls’ adventures never wavered and she visited many of the places where her stories took place. Jackson even lived in Mansfield, Missouri near Ingalls’ home for a time.
Ingalls is someone who inspires her writing, Jackson said. Her words are “simple and direct” much like Ingalls are. Jackson added that she also shares a love for not necessarily happy endings, but hopeful endings that Ingalls had.
Jackson learned to read when she was 3 years old. She said her mother, an English teacher, taught her to read then later write.
In efforts to advance Jackson’s writing skills, she said her mother bought her a Baby Brownie Camera and film. Her mother told her that she would buy her a roll of film each week if she would write one story about a photo she took every week.
“I still have a good memory of standing by my mother's side as she put her arm around me … and she said ‘now this part is really good and here's how I think you could improve this part,” Jackson said. “From there I just kept writing.”
Jackson continued writing throughout college and later became a school teacher and then a college professor. She said for a period of time, she didn't write much because she stayed at home for a few years, but got back into it after reading the newspaper one day and seeing an advertisement for children's writers.
The advertisement was for lessons on how to write for children, but Jackson said it was too expensive so she headed to the library where she taught herself how to better write for kids.
She read numerous books before writing her first manuscript and sending it off to a publisher. Jackson said the odds are low for the first publisher you send your manuscript to to want your book, but they wanted hers. It was at this time when she officially became a published author.
“Once that happened, there was no stopping me from that point on,” she said.
Jackson said when she sits down at her computer to write, she creates something she knows the children will enjoy and grow from.
“I sit here at the computer … and I don't just see the words on the screen – I see boys and girls behind the screen and I think to myself, ‘Oh, they're going to like this part,’” she said. “I think about my readers as I'm writing, and I think most children's writers do.”
Jackson said in one of her first published books a reviewer said “If you like Laura Ingalls Wilder books, you'll probably like this one too.” She added that this was one of the “greatest” compliments she could have ever received.
Through her years as a writer Jackson said she has received multiple awards including the Willa Award in 2008 for “Exiled!” and others. While each award received is an honor, Jackson said she has always admired Ingalls and is looking forward to receiving an award inspired by her.
Jackson will be presented the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children's Literature Award during the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children's Literature Festival on Nov. 3rd and 4th in Mansfield at Laura Ingalls Historic Home and Museum.
Being able to receive this award in a place Ingalls lived and that holds relics from her life is exciting, Jackson said. Numerous family and friends will be there to see her receive the award and “It's just going to be a happy, happy evening,” she said.
“To think that my picture will be on the wall as getting (Ingalls’) award, an author that I loved and admired since I was 10 years old, is almost more than I can even begin to believe,” Jackson said.