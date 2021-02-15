Due to the severe winter weather, the city of Tyler has decided to allow the Tyler Water Utilities to convert its water disinfection process to free chlorine immediately due to low temperatures affecting its ammonia injection system.
Residents may notice taste and odor changes and slight color changes in their water.
Once control of the ammonia feed is regained, the city will revert to chloramine feed.
The city of Tyler currently uses chloramines (a combination of free chlorine and ammonia) to disinfect its drinking water supply prior to customer distribution. This is a reliable disinfection process that has been recommended by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for systems predominantly treating surface waters, such as those in the Tyler water system.
Residents can safely consume and use their drinking water as usual. However, dialysis patients should consult with their physicians to ascertain whether pretreatment adjustments are necessary for their dialysis equipment. Most dialysis equipment has already been outfitted with charcoal filters that remove free chlorine and chloramines; however, individuals are encouraged to check with their doctor as a precautionary measure.
Generally, there are no noticeable changes in water quality as a result of this temporary conversion. However, residents may notice taste and odor changes and slight discoloration to the water. Tyler Water Utilities routinely converts its water disinfection process to free chlorine as part of its annual water quality maintenance program.
It is standard industry practice to periodically convert chloramines back to free chlorine to improve and maintain the highest water quality standards in potable water distribution systems. In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency and the TCEQ support this process as a necessary and effective measure for maintaining water quality. Tyler began using this process for annual, routine maintenance in October 2014.