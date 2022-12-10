Holiday Lights in the Garden is back, bringing people a unique holiday experience in the Tyler Rose Garden.

Since 2016, Tyler Parks and Recreation has been transforming the Rose Garden into a holiday Christmas experience, according to Tyler Parks and Recreation.

It has grown over the years to include even more lights and special features throughout the atrium and garden. This year, a life-size postcard-style lighting feature displays the words 'Happy Holidays' and serves as the perfect spot to stop and take photos before going downstairs to the Rose Garden.

The initiative began as a way to encourage more people to come to the Rose Garden even when the roses aren't in their peak season, according to the parks and rec department. The department also said the attraction is a unique experience as families and individuals can walk through the garden and enjoy it rather than going to a drive-thru lights display.

Visitors can come and see the garden all lit up for the holidays from 5 to 8 p.m. from now through Dec. 31. The garden will be closed Dec. 23-26 for Christmas.

The garden's gates will be locked, so to enter visitors must go through the Rose Garden Center at 420 Rose Park Drive.

This world-famous Rose Garden features 14 acres, thousands of rose bushes and more than 200 varieties of roses. Special areas of interest include the Ida Garden, Heritage Garden and camellia and day lily collections. It is the largest public collection of roses in the U.S. with more than 32,000 bushes, according to the city.

The gardens are open from dawn until dark, seven days a week, and admission is free.

The Tyler Rose Museum and Gift Shop are the gateway to the Rose Garden. This attraction preserves and displays the story of Tyler’s rose growing industry and pageantry of the Texas Rose Festival. Visitors will enjoy memorabilia, interactive exhibits, and elaborate costumes and accessories from past festivals.

For more information about Holiday Lights in the Garden, visit TylerParksandRec.com. If people are interested in donating and helping light up more of the park, they can call Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 531-1370.