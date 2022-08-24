Tyler Solid Waste Department employees will continue collecting residential garbage and recycling on an earlier schedule implemented in August.
The department implemented a heat prevention program Aug. 1 that allowed crews to start collecting an hour earlier than the usual start time of 7 a.m.
The earlier time allowed crews to work during the cooler hours of the day and finish routes earlier.
"After receiving great feedback from the community and our team, we decided to continue with the earlier start time," said Solid Waste Director Leroy Sparrow. "Fulfilling the needs of our community while maintaining our crews' safety is our top priority."
Customers are asked to place garbage and/or recycle containers at the curb by 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection day. Customers also may place containers out after 6 p.m. the day before their scheduled collection if preferred.
The start time change will not affect scheduled deliveries.
For information about garbage and recycle schedules or other special projects visit cityoftyler.org or download the Tyler Talks Trash app.