PALESTINE — A Tyler resident will be performing in the Youth Talent Search finals this weekend at the Dogwood Jamboree in Palestine.
Ruby Abell will be competing against fellow vocalist Nathan James of Trinity and the Gent Mountain Grassburs, an instrumental group of three brothers from Palestine, in the contest Saturday evening. The winner will be named Jamboree Talent Show Artist of the Year and receive a plaque and a cash prize.
The Dogwood Jamboree features Branson-style country music, and is in its 17th year of production, according to its website. Producer Dan Manuel, who has been heading up the event since 2005, said he is excited to see Saturday’s finale and who will be crowned winner.
“The talent this year was just great, and I am looking forward to the finals Saturday night,” he said.
Manuel said the contest has become a platform from which artists can be discovered. He said this year’s Miss Texas, Malory Fuller of Fairfield, started on the jamboree’s stage when she was 10 years old, and she will return to the event March 19.
“The performances help young people launch their career,” Manuel said. “Several have gone on to bigger venues like ‘America's Got Talent,’ ‘The Voice’ and ‘American Idol.’ Many young people are not offered such an opportunity at a local level. We are happy to help them.”
The show features regular and guest performers from around Northeast Texas — from Corsicana to Longview, Sulphur Springs and Nacogdoches — in the Palestine High School Auditorium, 1600 S. Loop 256, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The Youth Talent Search is open throughout the year to contestants younger than 18 who audition prior to each quarterly performance. Audience members vote on each show’s winner, which will then advance to compete in the December finals.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children ages 5 to 10, free for children younger than 5 and are available by calling (903) 729-7080 or (903) 724-2556, at Hometown Pharmacy in Palestine (903) 729-3100, or at the door. For more information about the Jamboree visit dogwoodjamboree.com.