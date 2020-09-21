The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport will receive over $1 million in federal funding for security enhancements, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Monday.
The funding of $1,020,400 comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
Cornyn said the grant money will benefit the airport for years.
“Prioritizing much-needed maintenance and safety improvements at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport will ensure quality transportation services are available today, and in the years to come, for all Texans,” Cornyn said. “I commend leaders in Tyler who worked to secure this funding and I look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on our great state."