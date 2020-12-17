The Tyler Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred at the Foundry Apartments near UT Tyler Wednesday night.
Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police public information officer, said Thursday police responded to the apartments at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. A man said a person shot at him while at an apartment balcony, but he was not hit.
The suspect fled on to the UT Tyler campus and tried to get in a car with a woman, who told him to get out. He fled and police later found him, Erbaugh said.
Erbaugh added that no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
On Wednesday night, Tyler Police Department Sgt. John Riggle said when police officers arrived witnesses mentioned several gunshots had been fired.
Riggle said no injuries were reported.
UT Tyler officials sent an alert through the university's Patriot Alert system at about 10:40 p.m. saying, "an emergency situation at UT Tyler is currently in progress."
Emergency personnel asked people to avoid the UT Tyler campus until further notice and that updates would be provided.
Just after 11 p.m., UT Tyler police sent out an all clear alert. The notification stated, "end of sheltering process and it is safe to return to campus."
Regarding the incident, UT Tyler spokesperson Beverley Golden said there was an incident near campus that was handled by the Tyler Police Department.