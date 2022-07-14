Smith County saw heavy rains and winds this morning, prompting weather statements and causing outages and issues on local roads.

In Tyler, police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said as of 12:40 p.m., all intersections are functioning and the area of South Broadway Avenue at Rusk Street has reopened after a tree fell earlier this morning.

Around 9:15 a,m., there were numerous intersections in the city without power.

The downed tree on South Broadway and Rusk Street knocked down power lines across the road, causing closures on both lanes for a few hours.

Emergency crews are responding to other downed power lines in the city as well. Treat all lines as live wires and stay away if you see one.

"The roads are very wet and can be slick, please slow down and take your time," Erbaugh said.

At least 6,322 ONCOR customers in Smith County have been "affected" by power outages, as of 12:45 p.m. Smith County has the second-most outages of all counties in ONCOR's service area.

As of 12:45 p.m., there are 664 active outages in the county. The number of outages has been increasing throughout the day.

Previously estimating a noon restoration and then an 11 p.m. restoration, ONCOR now says they have no estimate for when power will be restored to Smith County customers.

According to our news and weather partners at CBS19, these showers and storms will continue spreading farther south and west, eventually exiting the region into Central Texas. By the afternoon, the area should be mostly dry, outside of a stray shower or storm.

A leftover shower or two is possible shortly after sunset tonight but the rain should mostly be completely over by then.