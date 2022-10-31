Halloween is one of the most exciting nights of the year for many families, but the Tyler Police Department is reminding residents to put safety above everything else.

"It's a fun night and we want everyone to have fun, but we always want everyone to be safe during this time," said Andy Erbaugh, TPD public information officer.

There are several things the department recommends to ensure safety tonight, Erbaugh said. Among those is being safe in the streets that will be filled with thousands of trick-or-treaters.

"Most parents take their kids to neighborhoods they're already familiar with anyway, but it's important to always realize that these are public streets they're driving or walking on, so it's important to be aware of those around you," Erbaugh said. "If there are sidewalks, stick to walking on those. If you're in a neighborhood that doesn't have any sidewalks, stay to the side of the street."

Additionally, because it gets dark earlier in the night this time of year, adding glow sticks to your arms or neck can provide an extra layer of visibility to increase safety, especially in areas that may not be as well-lit. Bright costumes can also be helpful to ensure visibility.

Trick-or-treaters and accompanying supervisors should also be hypervigilant of those around them, including other people and motorists.

"Make sure you have an adult with your young children to watch them. They get excited and run in the street or across the street, and it's important to remind them of basic safety rules and be watching them at all times, especially for the young children who may not know to look both ways," Erbaugh said.

Parents and guardians should establish a curfew for older children such as teenagers who may be out trick-or-treating unsupervised, Erbaugh said. That way, adults know when to expect their children to return home.

With so many children and people out and about on the streets, it's also paramount for drivers to be extremely cautious and aware of their surroundings.

"For motorists, you know tonight is going to be a busy night in neighborhoods, so make sure you're paying attention," Erbaugh said, urging drivers to slow down and remain focused on the road at all times. "Watch out for others, especially while entering and exiting a driveway."

When it comes to candy, there are several do's and don't's as well.

"We suggest kids don't start eating their candy until they get home once parents have had a chance to look at it and make sure it's safe," Erbaugh said. "Any candy you regularly see at the store is good unless it's already been opened. If it has been opened, discard it."

Although some homes choose to pass out handmade baked goods such as cookies, consuming those is not something Erbaugh said the department recommends.

"We suggest only consuming things that are sealed from a manufacturer," he said. "As parents, we trust you to use your own discretion but also know wrapped candy is the safest route."

The FDA has several additional tips in regards to treats:

Eat a snack before heading out to avoid the temptation of nibbling on a treat before it has been inspected.

In case of a food allergy, check the label to ensure the allergen isn’t present. Tell children not to accept — or eat — anything that isn’t commercially wrapped.

Parents of very young children should remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys from the Halloween bags.

Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers. Throw away anything that looks suspicious.

Because it is a school night, Erbaugh expects trick-or-treating to be wrapped up by about 9 p.m. The city doesn't have official trick-or-treat hours, but there is an established city curfew that is always in effect year-round. According to the City of Tyler website, curfew hours are 11 p.m. to 6 p.m. for minors who are under 17 years old. For more details about the curfew, click here.