For the second year, the Tyler Police Department has partnered with Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) for the Tip A Cop event happening Thursday evening through the Law Enforcement Torch Run program.
Members of the Law Enforcement Torch Run will serve guests for the evening at the two of the Jucy’s Hamburgers locations in Tyler as they fundraise for Special Olympics athletes.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is Special Olympics' largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle. In Texas, the Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1985 and has grown to become one of the largest in the nation.
In the last decade, Torch Run has contributed over $11 million through the dedication of thousands of law enforcement personnel fundraising on behalf of SOTX. The support provided by this dedicated group has contributed greatly to programs in local communities, which involve more than 44,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the state, according to SOTX Program Director for Area 7 Gretchen Reeves.
“Texas Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) police officers from Tyler PD will be working hard to serve residents at two local Jucy’s Hamburgers and collect donations for Special Olympics Texas, a year-round movement that provides sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities,” she said.
Reeves said the event is a great way for the community to meet the athletes and law enforcement and that she is grateful for the support of the Tyler Police Department.
“Not only does the Tip A Cop fundraiser help raise funds for local Special Olympic athletes, but it spreads awareness to the community about the Special Olympic events we have going on. Special Olympics athletes, as well as Tyler Police Department will be in attendance and it is a good chance for community members to come out to meet and support these athletes,” she said. “Tyler Police Department is a huge supporter of Area 7 Special Olympics and we appreciate them partnering with Jucy’s Hamburgers to host the event.”
Officer Kerri Long with the Tyler PD Community Response Unit said officers have a great time at the important event and for her it’s personal.
“This event is important because some of the athletes can’t afford to go to the competitions so with this the competitions are paid for, one less thing they must worry about,” Long said. “The event is important to me because I have two special need family members in my family, and one does do the Special Olympics.”
“This will be the second time the PD has done this event. I hope this will continue to build a bridge between the PD, Special Olympics, and special needs children and adults,” she said. “When special needs children and adult sees us, they may be scared of us. That is why I try to go to different special needs and special Olympic events to show that officers are their friends. We want to help build a relationship with them. I hope this makes sense. I so glad you are covering the event. We have a great time doing this.”
The event will take place at two Jucy’s Hamburgers locations; 1300 South Southwest Loop 323 and 6421 Old Jacksonville Highway Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Residents who can’t attend the fundraiser in-person can donate by scanning a QR code.
All money raised will go toward supporting Special Olympics Texas athletes in the area.
For more information, visit the Tyler PD Tip a Cop 2023 event page.