The East Texas Crisis Center on Friday honored a group of “heroes” for their work going above and beyond to help support survivors of domestic violence.
The center’s biannual Hope Awards at the Tyler Public Library included the honors along with a proclamation from the city read by Mayor Pro Tem Shirley McKellar declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the city.
Several recipients were honored at the ceremony including Tyler Morning Telegraph reporter Zak Wellerman. Wellerman, who has been with the paper for two years, received the award for reporting on damage the Crisis Center received during the winter storm in February.
East Texas Crisis Center Executive Director Lana Peacock said she was immensely grateful for Wellerman’s reporting and how it called attention to the severity of the problem.
“Zak called me and wanted to do a story on our pipes bursting during the storm and the amount of damage it has caused,” Peacock said. “He came out for a couple hours. But when the article later came out, you would have thought he had been there all day. He reported on every issue in such great detail.”
Wellerman said he never expected to receive an award and was humbled by the acknowledgment.
“I feel so honored to receive this kind of award because it shows that the information we share can help people in need,” Wellerman said. “When I went to the crisis center back then, I was just doing my job and informing the public like normal. I never could have imagined getting a local award for it down the road. An honor from a local organization that helps people in such often dire circumstances feels amazing because it proves local journalism does and continues to have a large impact.”
Wellerman said that although his job can be emotionally challenging at times, it makes him feel good to know his reporting helps others.
Peacock said she felt privileged to honor so many people in the community who do so much for others.
“Today is a day set aside to recognize heroes in our community and all of you that are here with us today to receive an award, you are heroes to us,” Peacock said.
Other recipients included the Tyler Police Department, Ashley Haas, Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Rudd Plumbing Company, Tanos Exploration, Maria Price, Woodworkers of East Texas, Watson W. Wise Foundation, Caroline Sanchez and The Lemonade Crew.
The East Texas Crisis Center provided services to 595 adults and 92 children from January thru September in 2021.
For more information, call the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-333-0358 or visit etcc.org.