Works by iconic American artist Norman Rockwell are on display in Tyler through March 13 in an exhibit Tyler Museum of Art’s curator says highlights “the beauty of the mundane.”
The museum opened its “Norman Rockwell: Drawings, Paintings & Prints” exhibit Sunday that features a variety of pieces by the artist whose best-known works include nearly five decades of covers for The Saturday Evening Post. The exhibition spotlights pieces of Rockwell’s work produced from 1915 to 1976 and includes art from throughout his career.
Rockwell was born in 1894 in New York City and started his formal art training at age 14 at the New York School of Art, according to an exhibition introduction. At 16, he enrolled at the National Academy of Design but later transferred to study at The Art Students League. Before turning 20, he began his professional career illustrating for Boy’s Life magazine.
Tyler Museum of Art curator Caleb Bell said the collection is unique for several reasons.
“I think this exhibition allows for a rare opportunity, especially in East Texas, to see so many works by Rockwell together in one room,” Bell said. “And to me, this exhibition is unique because it features such a wide variety of work by Rockwell. Plus, there are several studies, which allow viewers a closer look at his overall artistic practice.”
Bell also said the particular works of Rockwell, curated from various public and private collections, have not previously been shown together
Rockwell, who died in 1978, used family and friends for models in several pieces of his work, something Bell believes adds to his art.
“The work itself is very relatable and easy to understand,” Bell said. “It is really all about everyday life, just presented in Rockwell’s style. There is a bit of nostalgia to it all, yet it still feels fresh. I think a lot of the work in the exhibition highlights the beauty of the mundane.”
Bell said he hopes people who see the museum’s works are a little different when they leave.
“I think art in general is so important for people to see and experience; viewing art is such a moving and enlightening experience,” he said. “Whether it be learning something new, seeing from a different perspective or relaxing while strolling through the galleries, I truly hope that viewers come away from each exhibition slightly changed.”
The museum recently celebrated its 50th anniversary and is also showing “The Black Dress: Selections from the Texas Fashion Collection and Works by Nancy Lamb” through the end of January.
The Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 South Mahon Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and closed on Monday. The museum will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.
For more information, call the museum at (903) 595-1001 or visit tylermuseum.org.