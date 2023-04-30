The Tyler Morning Telegraph team took home 15 awards in the North and East Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest. Awards were announced Saturday in Nacogdoches to conclude NETPA’S 96th annual convention.
Newspapers owned by M. Roberts Media fared well, as the company’s East Texas newsrooms earned a total of 76 awards. M. Roberts Media’s other East Texas newspapers include the Longview News-Journal, Marshall News Messenger, Kilgore News Herald, Panola Watchman and Henderson News.
“As we continue to evolve, our team’s mission remains the same – bringing quality content to our readers through our print, digital and live coverage,” said Justin Wilcox, publisher of the Morning Telegraph and senior vice president of M. Roberts Media. “These awards reflect our team’s unwavering commitment to report the important stories in our community. We are proud of each member of our staff and thank the North and East Texas Press Association for recognizing their collective efforts.”
The Morning Telegraph team earned second place in Sweepstakes, which is the contest’s highest honor determined by total number of points earned through first, second, third and fourth place awards. In the same division, the Longview News-Journal earned first place in Sweepstakes, while the Marshall News Messenger earned third. In the small semi-weekly division, Kilgore News Herald earned first, Panola Watchman earned second, and the Henderson News earned fourth.
The Morning Telegraph also earned first place in General Excellence, an achievement that recognizes a paper’s quality in news coverage and writing, composition/display, headlines, use of photos and artwork and the front page and specialty pages. It also earned first in Advertising.
Another top recognition includes first place in Special Section for the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Souvenir Magazine, produced by a number of advertising and editorial team members. The newspaper competed with NETPA's other group newspapers in this combined division category.
Judges recognized the effort staff put into the souvenir edition, which is released each October ahead of the longtime Tyler festival.
“Such a neat tradition for Tyler (and all of the South). Took lots of work to make this quality, keepsake publication,” judges said.
The Morning Telegraph sports team received top honors, as a collection of stories by sports writer Brandon Ogden earned first place in the Sports Writing category while coverage by Ogden, sports editor Phil Hicks and others earned first place in Sports Coverage.
Multimedia reporter Jessica Payne was honored with third place for Journalist of the Year, which is combined division category that competes with all of NETPA’s group newspapers. Longview News-Journal reporter Jo Lee Ferguson led the way, earning first place for Journalist of the Year.
Other awards earned by the Morning Telegraph include:
- Second place, News Writing, Payne
- Second place, Editorial Writing
- Second place, Headline Writing
- Second place, Feature Photo, former multimedia reporter Ana Conejo
- Third place, Feature Story, Payne
- Third place, Column Writing, Odgen
- Third place, News Photo, Conejo
- Third place, Sports Photo, Payne
Other awards earned by papers within the M. Roberts Media team include:
Marshall News Messenger
- First place, Feature Story, Robin Richardson and Jessica Harker
- First place, Sports Photo, Hague and Hassell
- First place, News Writing, Richardson
- Second place, Advertising
- Second place, Column Writing
- Second place, Page Design
- Second place, News Photo, Meredith Shamburger and Courtney Case
- Third place, Feature Photo, Alexander Gould and Shambuger
- Third place, Sports Writing, Nathan Hague
- Third place, Headlines
- Third place, Sports Coverage
- Fourth place, Column Writing
Longview News-Journal
- First place, Photographer of the Year, Les Hassell (combined division category)
- First place, Editorial Writing
- First place, Column Writing, Jack Stallard
- First place, Headlines
- First place, Page Design
- First place, News Photo, Michael Cavazos
- First place, Feature Photo, Hassell and Cavazos
- Second place, Sports Photo, Hassell
- Second place, Sports Coverage
- Second place, Feature Story, Ferguson and Hassell
- Second place, General Excellence
- Second place, Sports Writing, Stallard and Thomas Bingham
- Third place, News Writing, Ferguson
- Third place, Community Service (combined division category)
Kilgore News Herald
- First place, Advertising
- First place, News Photo, Lucas Strough and Hassell
- First place, Column Writing, Jase Graves
- Second place, General Excellence
- Second place, Page Design
- Second place, Sports Coverage
- Second place, Sports Photo, Dennis Jacobs
- Third place, Feature Story, Sadiq King and Strough
- Third place, Headlines
- Third place, News Writing, King and Strough
- Fourth place, Feature Photo, Hassell and King
Henderson News
- Second place, Column Writing, Katy Mirtz-Myers
- Second place, Headlines
- Second place, News Writing, Lollar
- Third place, Column Writing, Amber Lollar
- Third place, Advertising
- Third place, Sports Coverage
- Fourth place, News Photo, Lollar
- Fourth place, Sports Photo, Audrey Blaschke
Panola Watchman
- First place, Page Design
- First place, Headlines
- First place, Sports Coverage
- First place, News Writing, Shamburger and Mike Elswick
- Second place, Advertising
- Second place, News Photo, Shamburger
- Second place, Sports Writing, Ryan Silapan
- Third place, Sports Photo, Silapan and Addison Glaze
- Fourth place, Column Writing, J.B. Morris
- Fourth place, General Excellence