A Tyler man who was convicted of murder pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation on Tuesday.
Eric Cadell Gipson, 56, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Eastern District of Texas before United States Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell.
According to information presented in court, on June 2, 2020, Gipson, who is a convicted felon, arranged for the purchase of 9mm pistol. Six days later, he took possession of the gun.
In addition to murder, he has been convicted on robbery and theft charges, the U.S. Department of Justice stated in a news release.
Because of the previous convictions, he is prohibited by law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.
“Prohibiting the possession of firearms by convicted felons is a critical component of keeping our communities safe," said Acting United States Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The Eastern District of Texas remains committed to keeping guns out of the hands of the most dangerous members of society.”
Gipson faces up to 10 years in prison. A sentencing hearing will be held after a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office, according to the DOJ.
The FBI, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case and Assistant United States Attorney Alan Jackson prosecuted it.