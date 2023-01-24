A 94-year-old Tyler man continues to work on his book even after being given just days to live.
Bob McArthur was released from UT Health with congestive heart failure on Tuesday to home-hospice, where his medical team told him he has anywhere from one day to one week left to live.
Daughter Trina Maxwell, a medical massage therapist, said her father will live out the rest of his days at home and in peace.
“Doctors just placed him on Hospice of East Texas for home hospice where he will enjoy a relaxing and peaceful quality of life as he prepares to transition to heaven,” she said.
McArthur, born on Oct. 11, 1928, served four years in the U.S. Air Force before moving Tyler where he met Mary Wallace. The two were married for 65 years before her passing last year.
McArthur began writing as a young boy.
Maxwell said her father loves the Lord and religiously wrote about biblical teachings.
“He loves the Lord and wanted to write stories about the people in the Bible that didn't get much attention,” she said. “Telling about these people’s lives, as they lived during the biblical days, helped him understand hardships and how to cope.”
McArthur began sharing his thoughts on Facebook. Maxwell felt her father should save the “journals” and put them into a book.
“He has written many spiral notebooks full of stories from the Bible for many years. I thought it would be nice to see it bound and published to help others understand, as it helped him,” she said.
Maxwell said her father is a “jack of all trades” and never meant for his writings to become public or printed. However, she recently convinced him to put his words in print.
“He only recently decided to organize his 'stories' into a book and allow me to move forward with having them published,” she said.
Maxwell said she hopes her father’s writing will live on for years to come.
“My dad means a lot to me; he is a good man,” she said. “He has always been smart and outgoing throughout his life. Always helping others and faithful to God.”
"Our hope is that through his writing, should it get published, that it helps bring some peace and understanding to others," she said. "He wants to feel like these stories helped others."
"He is a delightful, God-fearing, and kind-hearted man and I hope people remember him that way," Maxwell said.
McArthur and Maxwell are currently looking for a publisher and McArthur said he will wait to title the book once it’s been accepted for publishing.