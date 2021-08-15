School leaders, students and community members came together Saturday to celebrate the completion of renovations at the Tyler Legacy High School campus to help kick off the 2021-22 school year after about four years of renovations and additions.
A grand opening was held to celebrate modern and pristine structures that will help the district achieve its vision of creating successful student outcomes.
The old facility that had been around for decades has undergone extensive renovations, updating it to the modern-day with beautiful landscapes and structures.
Tyler Legacy Principal Dr. Kristen Walls said she has had the opportunity of seeing the blueprints of the facility come to life over the years.
She added she is so glad Tyler ISD has given students the opportunity to learn in this state-of-the-art facility.
“Honestly, I am in awe of the facilities we have here at Legacy,” Walls said. “I cannot wait to see the faces of our students when they see all that we have to offer them.”
Structural renovations are not the only ones Tyler Legacy has undergone recently, either. Once named Robert E. Lee High, the school was renamed Tyler Legacy last year.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said school officials and staff are so excited to have a space to support the needs of students, staff and community through improvements to facilities for fine arts, academics, athletics and more.
Crawford emphasized that without the community passing the bond package back in 2017, these renovations would not have been possible.
“Our students deserve to learn in spaces that match their potential for success, and now they have that,” he said.
Walls said the new facilities will help students become better educated and qualified members of the workforce.
“Education is continually evolving and preparing students for the workforce of tomorrow,” Walls said. “I believe the impact of these new facilities will directly affect the city of Tyler in a positive manner as future generations of students will be provided with the best education.”
Tyler ISD students return to classes on Monday.
Renovations to Tyler Legacy include:
- Over 523,000 square feet
- More than 100 combined classrooms and labs
- A 75-inch interactive flat panel in each room
- The 250-person capacity band hall
- Art studio and classrooms with kiln and matting rooms
- Renovated production stage and lighting
- 750-seat capacity theater
- Fabrication labs for electrical, manufacturing and industrial students
- Navy JROTC area
- Culinary arts area
- Lecture hall with 90 seat capacity