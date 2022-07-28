A 22-year-old Tyler Legacy High School graduate and his band recently performed at a festival with some of the biggest names in metal, and he hopes it’s a sign of things to come.
Drummer Tanner Lively and band Among the Stars took the stage at the Inkcarceration Festival in Mansfield, Ohio, with names like Korn, Disturbed, Lamb of God and Evanesence. The 2019 Tyler Legacy graduate and Tyler native is attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, currently in a three-semester experiential education program, Berklee Popular Music Institute Live.
The course guides students through every step of going from the classroom to the stage, serving as preparation for a career in live music, whether as a performer or an industry professional, according to BPMI publicist Tori Donahue. Participants gain experience with all facets of the music industry, including working in artist development, booking, promotion, social media, sponsorship and live shows.
Lively said he came by music, and specifically metal, through his family.
" My grandmother is a pianist, and my grandfather was a band director,” he said. “My father has always been a metalhead, so I grew up listening to bands like Slipknot and Metallica and around the age of 5, he let me start taking drum lessons.”
Live said he started looking at Berklee before he started high school and that he went to a summer program offered by the school.
“My favorite drummer, Matt Garstka, went to Berklee years ago. So, I began to research and found the Groove School Summer Program in 2018,” he said. “I attended this camp and met David Marvuglio, a bass and ensemble professor at the college, and had a wonderful time.”
Lively said the camped helped him realize the school was his best option "because I was able to learn more than just jazz."
Playing Inkcarceration on its final day July 17 was one of the best days of his life, he said.
“ “We were all so incredibly stoked to be there and have the chance to meet so many great artists. Everyone was so welcoming and friendly, and it felt incredible to see people enjoy music we have spent so much time on,” Lively said.
Lively, who is in his fourth and final year at Berklee, said he plans to continue with the band after graduation.
“Working with this band has been so incredibly amazing and I would like this to go a long way,” he said.
Among the Stars' first single, “Gnosis,” is available on all major streaming platforms. The band plans to release three more songs soon. For more information, find the band on Instagram at @officialamongthestars.