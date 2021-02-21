As the snow melts and winter storm effects linger, some Tyler-area school districts made the call to cancel classes for Monday, while some are moving forward in the classroom.
Due to the continuing boil water notice for the city of Tyler and the shortage of bottled water, Tyler ISD will not hold classes for students on Monday.
The district announced the cancellations of Monday classes on Sunday afternoon.
The announcement also asked staff to contact their supervisor for further guidance.
The city of Tyler projected on Saturday that the boil water notice could end between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon.
On Sunday, Whitehouse ISD also announced the cancellation of Monday classes due to the district not having enough water. The city of Whitehouse also remains under a boil water notice.
Bishop Gorman Catholic School will not have in-person or virtual classes on Monday. Principal Zachary Allen said the plan is to have either in-person and online classes, and that if students can be in the building classes will be held face-to-face.
Canton ISD said Sunday that because of its city boil water notice classes will be held virtually on Monday and Tuesday.
Lindale ISD and Bullard ISD are both set to reopen for classes on Monday.
At both Winona ISD and Chapel Hill ISD, classes will be delayed by two hours on Monday.
Troup, Arp and Jacksonville ISDs said on Facebook Sunday afternoon that officials were continuing to assess facilities to determine if school could resume Monday. All three districts said they would announce a plan once a decision is made.
Local school districts will also make announcements for closures on their Facebook pages.