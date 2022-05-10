An indoor Tyler playground has merged learning with play to offer local children the chance to come together to interact, grow and develop.
Little Land Tyler, which opened in 2019, began with a focus on open play and birthday parties. The business slowly began adding classes — such as sensory art, music exploration and “Little Learners” along with camps during spring break and summer.
The most recent additions include pediatric physical, occupational and speech therapy, according to owner Melissa McDonald.
“We have amazingly experienced therapists who really put in the work to help our patients reach their development goals,” McDonald said.
McDonald said each class offers activities that activate the mind and senses in a fun way.
“During sensory art, the children will do art projects and experience different elements of art such as texture, form and color,” she said. “Our music exploration class is led by a board-certified music therapist and children will enjoy song and dance as well as get to experience different types of instruments. Our Little Learners class is offered once a week for two hours. This class is a school-readiness program for 3- to 5-year-old children. During Little Learners, children will be exposed to early reading, writing and math skills that will prepare them for the learning they will experience when they start school.”
McDonald said she feels the gym is beneficial to the community and has received positive feedback from parents.
The facility also offers a parents’ night out once a week during which the gym keeps children for four hours with a pizza dinner included, McDonald said.
The gym, according to McDonald, is run with each child, run and safety in mind. Every staff member receives a background check and must be CPR certified. There is a ratio of five children to one adult, she said.
“The mission of Little Land is for children to have fun through play while also experiencing growth and development,” McDonald said.
The gym is preparing for its six weeks of summer camp. Each camp will have a different theme designed for children ages two to six. The summer camp will include art projects, story time, playtime in the gym and more.
Little Land Tyler is at 6759 S. Broadway Avenue. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday ad Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call (903) 201-3565 or visit the Little Land Tyler Facebook page.