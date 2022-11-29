Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance (HBA) held its annual Hispanic Achievers and Business Leaders Awards at Green Acres Baptist Church on Tuesday where they honored the contributions of Hispanic businesses and community leaders within the Tyler and East Texas region.

Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer and Tyler Economic Development Council President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Martinez served as keynote speaker for the special event.

Categories for the 2022 Tyler HBA’s Hispanic Achiever’s and Business Leaders Awards included Emerging Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Woman Owned Business of the Year, General Contractor of the Year, Restaurant Business of the Year, Community Organization of the Year, Community Impact Leader of the Year, Professional of the Year, and the President’s Adelante Award.

HBA President and CEO Nancy A. Rangel said the Hispanic Community continues to make an impact on the state of Texas and the Tyler and Smith County area.

“The Tyler HBA continues to serve as the leading advocate for Hispanic endeavors within our Tyler Metropolitan area,” Rangel said. “We serve as the bridge to the Hispanic and Latino community.”

“There are 11.4 million Hispanics in Texas according to the 2020 Census. Of these 11.4 million, Mexicans continue to serve as the largest group ethnic group in Texas representing 83% of the Hispanic Population,” she said. “Hispanic entrepreneurs help drive the productivity of not only the US economy but our economy closer to home.’”

Here is a look at the winners:

EMERGING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

MITA Artisan Shoppe is the Emerging Business of the Year as the category honors a new start-up business, under 5 years old, which has translated an idea into a successful business venture. MITA, owned by Anabel Maggallanes, offers handmade Mexican embroidered clothing, gifts and décor.

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Diana’s Boutique & Artesanias was honored as the HBA Small Business of the Year.

Rangel said the award recognizes a business that has maintained consistent growth and strong financial performance, understands its customer, has engaged the workforce with effective leadership, and is continually innovating to support future growth.

WOMAN OWNED BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Jewelev owner Lourdes Esparza received the Woman Owned Business of the Year award. Jewelev, which celebrated its one-year anniversary in September, specializes in authentic Mexican Sterling silver 925.

GENERAL CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR

RC Masonry won General Contractor of the Year. The company offers rebuild crowns, chimney caps, chimney campers, masonry repairs (repointing and rebuilding), chimney relining, smoking and draft problems, water leak and condensation resolution and repair, chimney inspections and sweeping, chimney and firebox pointing, furnace and hot water tank flues cleaned and inspected, waterproofing, and animal removal with free estimates.

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Local favorite Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant took home Restaurant Business of the Year. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant earlier this year officially announced that it will be opening a third location on South Broadway Avenue.

COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR

The Community Organization of the Year award went to Hand Up Network. Hand Up Network is a Tyler-based ministry and non-profit which offers a variety of services and emergency relief.

COMMUNITY IMPACT LEADER OF THE YEAR

Olivia Carolina Coffman was named Community Impact Leader of the Year. Coffman graduated from the University of Texas Tyler and is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Internal Auditor, and Project and Budget Developer.

OUTSTANDING PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Jesus Vera with VERABANK won the Outstanding Professional of the Year. VERABANK has more than 90 experience, 38 locations, and won Best Company to Work for in Texas for six years; 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021.

PRESIDENT’S ADELANTE AWARD

The City of Tyler won the President’s Adelante Award.

Rangel said “adelante” means to “move ahead” in Spanish and praised the City for helping the HBA move forward with its mission.

“This year’s recipient has played an integral role in the growth and success of the Tyler HBA even before its inception. They attended round table discussions back in 2005 and have provided the Tyler HBA with support since its establishment in 2007,” she said. “For evolving with us, for helping the Hispanic Business Alliance move ahead and move forward in carrying its mission, this year’s Adelante Award goes to the City of Tyler.”

The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance board directors are Maritza Bedolla, Henry Bell, Dr. Jessica Esareno, Elena Gomez, David Iglesias, Chair Elect, April Munoz, President/CEO, Nancy Rangel, Vice Chair, Esmeralda Delmas, Secretary, Mayor Don Warren, Executive Treasurer, Stephen Wickliffee, Chair, April Munoz, and Past Chair, Marseline Perez.