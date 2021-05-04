A 18-year-old Tyler High School senior died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Smith County.
Patrianna Damrye Pettigrew, 18, was driving on a 2019 Toyota Camry west on State Highway 31 East when she lost control of the vehicle possibly due to weather conditions. She traveled into oncoming traffic and struck a 2004 Chevrolet 1500 going east on SH 31E, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
Pettigrew was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. A passenger in her vehicle, identified as Talia Janae Smith, 20, of Tyler was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in critical condition, according to DPS.
On Sunday, Tyler High School shared the news of Pettigrew's death on its Facebook page.
"Our hearts and prayers are with her family and friends. Counselors will be available for students on Monday," the Facebook post read in part.
Pettigrew was on the high school's volleyball team, where she recently received all-district honorable mention.
The driver of the Chevrolet, who was identified as Logan Qualls, 18, of Winona, was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in stable condition, DPS said.
The crash remains under investigation.