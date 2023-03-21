It is that time of year again as the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail rolls out for visitors and floral enthusiasts to hit the bricks.

With more than 10 miles of residential gardens covered in florals, this annual spring event draws more than 200,000 visitors to Tyler each year.

The trail is one of Tyler's biggest attractions and will kick off Friday and last through April 9. Celebrations for the 64th annual event will begin with a ribbon cutting and kick-off ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at the home of Joan Pyron, at 212 West Dobbs.

“We love that the trail attracts out of town visitors to Tyler, because while they are here, they not only visit the gardens, but they spend money in our hotels, restaurants, shops, and more,” said Susan Travis, Visit Tyler Vice President of Tourism & Servicing. “Visitors have a large economic impact on the community during this time.”

Known for blooming two to three times a year, azaleas are adaptable to climates and location, and can thrive almost anywhere.

Along with the many azaleas, locals and tourists will also see white and pink dogwoods, redbud trees, Japanese maples, tulips, and daffodils.

During the trail, residents and visitors alike are encouraged to take time to stroll through these picturesque gardens, join in on one of the many community events, and bask in the beauty that is Tyler in the spring.

“This is the time of year where Tyler comes alive with colors,” Travis said. “Everyone loves getting out in the spring in Tyler."

This budding heritage started in 1929 with one of Tyler’s earliest landscapers, Maurice Shamburger, first planting azaleas in the Lindsey Lane area.

Other neighbors soon followed, and the area became well known for its springtime beauty.

Over the years, word spread across East Texas and beyond about the azaleas, and by 1960, the first marked tour routes were established to help guide tourists, thanks to Tyler's Chamber of Commerce.

The first, and original, Lindsey Trail featured about 60 homes on a 5-mile route.

As time went on and more homes participated, a second trail, the Dobbs Trail (Rusk Trail), was added to those displaying flowers and azaleas that bloomed during the trail.

Both trails have and will be changed as more homes and streets participate.

The trail still rests on the efforts of private citizens -- especially the initial three sets of neighbors Guy and Joan Pyron, Don and Bonny Edmonds, and Gordon and Margaret Davis -- who welcome thousands of visitors to their neighborhoods to showcase the beauty and hard work of their gardens.

“The homeowners make the trail the success it is,” Travis said. “They have spent countless hours making sure their yards are spotless for the annual visitors.”

During the three weekends of the trail, Rose City Ambassadors can be seen along the trail. The ambassador program is a volunteer program aimed at giving high school students the opportunity to earn community volunteer hours. The program is open to all high school students residing in Smith County who enjoy working with people and are academically eligible. Students will earn community service hours, which can be counted on their college applications, or for high school requirements, as well as earn pins for events and hours worked throughout the year.

Along with the azaleas and spring flowers, the trail will include a variety of activities for the whole family including art shows, festivals, historic home tours, live entertainment, plays and more. Among the events is the annual Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair hosted by the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, which will be held at Bergfeld Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with live entertainment, free admission, food trucks and more than 70 booths offering handcrafted items.

Friday's ribbon cutting is free and open to the public. Patrick Stacey, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce board chair, and Mayor Don Warren will be present to give opening remarks at the ceremony.