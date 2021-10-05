The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce honored some of the city's finest Tuesday at its annual meeting, handing out awards for small and large businesses of the year as well as individual honors for outstanding service to Tyler.
The event was held at the Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center.
Servpro, which provides fire, water, mold and biohazard services for residential and commercial properties, was named the Small Business of the year. Servpro serves Tyler, Athens, Mineola and Palestine.
Cindy Browning, owner of Servpro, accepted the award at Tuesday's event.
Hospitality Health ER was awarded Large Business of the Year.
When Hospitality ER opened in 2016, it had 20 full-time and part-time employees, said Chamber Chairman Roy Martinez. It has since grown to more than 200 full and part-time employees along with 43 patient rooms.
Jeanne Shipp, co-founder and CEO of Hospitality ER, said she is so proud to be a part of the community and the chamber. The people at Hospitality ER work to make patients comfortable because they know people often come there on some of their worst days, she added.
Contact Club Awards
The Contact Club "consists of members who attend chamber events and ribbon cuttings, assist new members in participation, as well as promote and serve as the faces of our organization," according to information on the chamber's website. "Contactors have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with other members, while building business relationships and helping our community."
Nine Contact Club members were awarded their first, second, third or fourth production award at Tuesday's meeting. Those are Alissa Swinney, Lisa Lewis, Violet Stripling, Starla Bickerstaff, Jessica Brown, Cheryl Sartain, Gina Sundeen, Bryan White and Jenny Wilson.
Club members who have received four to 15 production awards are Camille Brown, Brian Pearson, Shawna Yockey-Bryant, James Kidd, Yonna Yelverton (also received life membership), Connie Schaefer, Nicole Cox, Brad Farr, Tanya Redic and Ryan Tew (also received life membership)
In 2021, the Contact Club brought in 150 new members and was a part of numerous ribbon cutting events for new members and those who relocated, said Lee Browning, incoming chamber chair.
Browning added that when he first joined the chamber, he was a member of the Contact Club and had the honor of leading the group a few years ago.
“As you know, the Contact Club also does more than just sell memberships,” he said.
Jerry Woolverton Volunteer of the Year Award
The volunteer award is given to one person who has given his or her time and talent to promote the vision and mission of the chamber, according to the organization.
This year's winner, Bryan White, helps the chamber in many ways including being a Contact Club member, Martinez said
“This goes beyond their role as a contactor and has always helped with other programs as well,” Martinez said. “They provided ideas for Visit Tyler, including helping with all five free coffee days for health care workers, greeting the heroes with encouragement."
He added that White even helped at the event by assisting with seating.
“I just love this community, love it more than I ever thought I would,” White said.
Mary Howes Award
Kitty Springer was honored with the Marty Howes Award, which is given to a member who has received at least five production awards and has been a member for at least three years.
“We don't give this award out every year, so we have a very deserving candidate, and I'm really excited about doing this,” said Cindy Smoak, who presented the award to Springer.
Springer is a true leader among the Contact Club, Smoak said.
“They're always ready to share their Contact Club secret tips with the group. She always gives us a word of encouragement and they never forget to recognize all of our birthdays with cakes and goodies and of course a song,” Smoak said.
“I'm so thrilled to be part of this organization that does so much good to our community,” Springer said after receiving the award.
W.C. Windsor Award
Stuart Hene was given the W.C. Windsor Award, which is for an outstanding resident younger than 40.
Wade Washmon, this past year's recipient, said he was honored to present the award to Hene, calling him a strong leader and proud Tylerite.
“To find a person who loves Tyler more would be just a very tall order,” Washmon said of Hene.
Hene said he was shocked to have received the award.
He added that the whole city is in his heart, and he is blessed to get to do everything he does for it.
T.B. Butler Award
Mike Metke was presented the T.B. Butler Award, which is given annually to an outstanding Tyler resident.
“This year's recipient is a wonderful example of service, leadership and creativity,” Jeanette Calhoun said in presenting the award.
Kirk Calhoun, who also presented the award, added that Metke has served his community in many ways, including being in law enforcement, working as a guidance counselor, serving as Tyler Junior College president and more.
“Mike Metke left TJC a much better place than he found it. That's the most important thing a leader can do,” he added.
Metke said he truly loves Tyler, and his only regret is that he didn't get here sooner.
“I never dreamed I would get this award,” he said. “There's so many legends.”