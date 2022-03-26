After two years, the Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair is back at Bergfeld Park to kick off the opening weekend of the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail.

More than 80 vendors along with food trucks and concessions filled the park for the annual event that had been interrupted the last two years due to COVID-19.

Tyler Special Events Coordinator Debbie Isham said after having to cancel the event in 2020 and hold it online last year due to COVID-19, she is ready to see people enjoying the park and shopping at the vendors again.

First-time Azalea Arts and Craft Fair vendor Lora Rhodes, owner of The Bonsai Forest, said she stumbled on craft shows a few years back after creating several trees.

"I started making them for fun, and just kept making them," she said. "After a while, and several trees later, my husband said we need to start getting rid of some; so I thought 'why not sell them?'"

The Lindale resident said she did the azalea show at the request of a friend.

"A friend of mine is also a vendor and said we should do it," said Rhodes.

For over 30 years the Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair has been something for not only the artisans but also the community to come out and enjoy, according to Isham.

“This event brings many tourists into town but it also showcases so many true artisans and very creative people who set up a booth,” Isham said. “Bringing in visitors to Tyler does help to boost our economy but also for the local citizens it is a great event to get outdoors, shop and have a great friends and family time.”

With the help of sponsors Modern Woodmen Financial and ASAP Roofing, Tyler Parks and Recreation had two performers for people to enjoy. A performance by The Contractors will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and by The Tuxedo Cats at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to the bands, the event also featured live entertainment on the amphitheater stage from local school children who sang, danced and played instruments.

Isham said the spring is always a beautiful time in Tyler and provides a perfect atmosphere for the fair.

“Tyler is always extra beautiful in the spring and for those who love to see blooming trees and plants it is an ideal time to tour our city,” she said.

The event will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.tylerparksandrec.com.