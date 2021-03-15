The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport received two federal COVID-19 relief grants totaling over $1 million in light of the economic distress related to the pandemic.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R- TX, announced that the airport $1,033,127 in relief funds, which was appropriated by Congress in December as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. The funds come through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that Texas airports are given every resource they need to handle the coming increase in travel,” Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement that will benefit the health and well-being of travelers in Tyler.”
One grant totals $1,020,318 to give economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport, according to Cornyn's announcement.
The other grant, which totals $12,809, provides economic relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees to on-airport car rental, on-airport parking, and in-terminal concessions located at primary airports, the senator's statement read.