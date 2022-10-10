Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November election.
Early voting will begin Oct. 24 and go through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
This election will include state and local candidates.
If you are not yet registered to vote, you can do so in person at the Smith County Elections Office, 302 E. Ferguson St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. On Monday, there were 153,855 Smith County residents registered to vote, according to the county.
If you are unsure about your voter registration status, call (903) 590-4777 or visit www.votetexas.gov.
For more information about the upcoming elections, you can visit www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections .
Anyone who needs to update voter registration information such as their name or address can visit https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do. You will need your voter unique identifier in order to do this.
To be eligible to vote in Texas you must be:
- A United States citizen
- A resident of the county
- 18 years or older
- Not a convicted felon unless the sentence is completed, including any probation or parole
- Not declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law