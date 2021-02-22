Following last week's snowy weather-related damages, the Trane Technologies facility in Tyler is under going repairs for full production to resume this week.
Last Thursday, people began to notice and took photos of a roof with snow accumulation at Trane, located at 6200 Troup Highway in Tyler, collapsed.
According to a Trane spokesperson, the winter storm and snowfall was the cause of the damage, but no one was injured as none of the employees were working in the area at that time.
"We are committed to ensuring our teams stay safe and we will continue to serve our customers as always," the statement from Trane read. "Our employees’ well-being always comes first, and we are ensuring that they have the help they need through the weather conditions we are experiencing."
Teams of employees are working to repair the damage and the main plant will be in full production this week for Trane to "continue meeting all (its) customers’ needs."
