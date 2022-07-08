Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. today for Tyler's inaugural Troubadour Festival.
There are four ticket options to choose from, including Troubadour VIP Platinum for $1,300; Troubadour VIP for $225; Troubadour BBQ and Music for $125; and Troubadour Music for $60.
The festival, set Sept. 10 on the downtown Tyler Square, will feature headliner Gary Allan joined by Flatland Cavalry, Mike Ryan, the Steel Woods and Chris Colston on the main stage. Up-and-coming East Texas natives Joint Custody and Holly Beth are set to perform on the Tumbleweed TexStyles Stage.
Along with music, 41 Texas barbecue restaurants are set to appear at the festival. Organizers say that's the state's largest gathering of barbecue restaurants and the most restaurants ever showcased in downtown Tyler.
Troubadour Festival co-owner and promoter Chase Colston said the event and downtown Tyler are special to him. Colston previously worked for Townsquare Media and created the Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival.
“Bringing Troubadour Festival to Tyler has been a vision and a dream that is finally coming true in September. To say we are excited and honored is an understatement,” Colston said in a statement. “Tyler is our hometown, and I spent many years putting on barbecue and music festivals on The Square. Being able to do so again, and doing it with the Troubadour Festival brand, is something we’re excited to do for years to come.”
The Troubadour Festival began with an idea Colston and his childhood best friend had. They had many conversations about what it would be like to create a music festival of their own.
The duo launched their family-owned company, Double Tap Entertainment, in 2021 and held the first Troubadour Festival in Celina, Colston said. After the first year, they decided to add other stops to the festival including Tyler and Georgetown.
Colston said the Troubadour Festival always was intended to travel around Texas, and he is glad to be bringing it to his home in Tyler.
“Barbecue and music are two things that Texans really love the most, so we said, ‘Let’s not only hopefully one day come home and do this, but let’s take it to other parts of the state,’” Colston said.
For information about the Troubadour Festival and to buy tickets, visit www.troubadourfestival.com .