Thousands lined the streets of Tyler on Saturday morning to get a view of the 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade.
The festival is celebrated each year on the third weekend in October. The festivities attract not only community members, but visitors from surrounding areas and beyond, boosting tourism in the Rose Cit.
The Montgomery family found a place early Saturday along Front Street to watch the parade.
Stacy Montgomery and his wife, Rachel, said they were excited to watch this year. The family took part in the parade in 2021 on a King's Academy float.
This year's Texas Rose festival, with a theme of "Empires of Enchantment," had more than 120 parade entries.
Along with the Rose Festival Court, onlookers enjoyed seeing floats in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, bands, cheerleaders, clowns, dancers, local dignitaries and more.
Members of this year's court include Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry, Rose Princess Olivia Bristol Young and Duchess of the Rose Growers Hadley Hills Brewer.
The 89th Rose Festival continues Sunday with an arts and crafts fair and more.
For a full schedule or to purchase tickets, visit www.texasrosefestival.com.