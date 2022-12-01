It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Tyler Rose Garden Center as the Junior League of Tyler kicked off the 44th annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Shopping Event.

The festive event started with a Sneak-A-Peek shopping experience on Wednesday and will continue through Saturday with activities including a morning of private shopping, a children’s style show, professional photos with Santa, and more.

This four-day event brings over 50 specialty boutiques from all over the country, showcasing artwork, decorations, clothing and much more to the Tyler area, according to 2022 Mistletoe & Magic Chair Lindsey Adams.

“Wednesday night is our Sneak-A-Peek event. It's the first opportunity for the public to see the 2022 Mistletoe & Magic Market at the Rose Garden Center,” she said. “Our wonderful merchants are ready to showcase their merchandise; allowing attendees to shop while giving back to the community.”

Adams said the event is the organizations largest fundraiser and raises vital funds that financially support over 20 local nonprofit agencies and community programs. To date, The Junior League of Tyler has given back more than $8 million, and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours, to improve Smith County.

“Mistletoe & Magic is in its 44th year. It is our largest fundraiser -- all funds raised go back to the community. The events this year were created by the Junior League of Tyler's Mistletoe & Magic Committee over the past year,” she said. “We look to hold a wonderful holiday event for the community while raising critical funds for the non-profit agencies we support through grants and countless volunteer hours.”

The Mistletoe & Magic online auction opened Nov. 12 and continues through Saturday, where you will have the opportunity to bid on the best jewelry, gifts, and experiences from the comfort of your home.

“Mistletoe & Magic has been a Tyler holiday staple for over 40 years. People of all ages come to enjoy this four-day shopping event with special retailers from across the state and country,” the Junior League stated on its website. “When you participate, you are not only making it possible for the Junior League to give monetarily to these organizations, but also to give hours of service from our members who are all trained volunteers.”

There will be food trucks, cash bar, complimentary valet parking, shuttles for self-parking, gourmet coffee, letter writing to Santa, and live performances and entertainment available daily at the market.

The 2022 merchants for the shopping event include Krystle Art, No Owwiebooboo Children’s Apparel, Nomandino, The Southern Byrd, Bullseye Bow, Discovery Toys, Everly Sunshine Soapery, My Minky Co., Usborne Books & More, CUTCO, Donovan’s, Old White House Candle, The Wired Canary, Brenham Kitchens, Gotta Graze, Mills Gourmet, Nectar of the Vine, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Southern Roots Sisters, Texas Moon Gourmet Toffee, Always The Modern Concierge, Carry it Will, Cole and co., Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa, Marye-Kelley Decoupage, PRD Bath LLC, Taylor Paladino Fly Away Syle LLC, The Gardeners Wife, The Little Pink Bag, Team Victorious, Therapet, Arnett’s, Brianna Cannon, Caroline Taylor Jewelry, Gracelets, Lauren Ferrell Designs, Lou C & Levi, Majeza Jewelry Cleaner, Soul & Story, Susanne Elizabeth Jewelry, Quality Mens Gifts, Staffent USA Ltd., CAS curate.admire.style, Deadwood South Boutique & Company, Iris Rain Boutique, Mainstream Boutique, Primavera Collection, Ropa Tradicional Juanita, The Standard Boutique, Unique Samples and Witt’s End, according to juniorleagueoftyler.org.

The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing women’s potential, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purposes are solely educational and charitable.

For more information including ticket purchase and schedule of events, visit www.mistletoeandmagic.com.

Tickets will also be available at the door.