Patrick Mahomes and Dylan Humphrey are proud graduates of Whitehouse High School.
Both Wildcats are at the top of their respective fields.
While Mahomes is in the National Football League and has played and won the Super Bowl, Humphrey is in the major leagues of baking.
The 26-year-old has won two huge events on the Food Network, the “Holiday Christmas Challenge” and “The Big Bake.” Humphrey’s winning smile and outgoing personality have made him a favorite of the Food Network.
Both Mahomes and Humphrey have impacted lives. Mahomes has done it on the big stage with the Kansas City Chiefs while Humphrey gets to see the joy up front as he creates birthday cakes, along with wedding cakes and other items for celebrations.
‘THE BIG BAKE’
The “pastry engineer” competed in the “Big Bake” holiday contest in July 2019, but had to keep quiet about the results. The competition was filmed in Toronto and just aired in the United States recently.
“The Big Bake” is a reality competition series that features three professional baking teams who each have five hours to design, bake and decorate a grand-scale cake creation based on a particular theme.
Humphrey began baking with his grandmother at a young age. He started decorating cakes at 12 and took culinary classes in high school all while making custom cakes out of his home. After his business became popular, he opened up a storefront in 2014 at the mere age of 20. He is known for his creativity.
Dylan’s teammates in “The Big Bake” were Kayla Roman, a decorator at Humphrey’s Kool Cakes by Dylan located between Tyler and Whitehouse, and Adam Kopfman, a good friend who owns a cake shop in Iowa.
The bakers were assigned to bake and design a cake about Santa Claus relaxing after his annual Christmas journey.
Dylan’s design took Santa to a “zen garden in Japan which included a huge mountain in the background with a waterfall.” Atop the mountain was a stone dragon, shooting fire. At the bottom of the structure, Mr. and Mrs. Claus were getting a couples massage in a pergola.
The team came through and impressed the judges, bringing home the $10,000 first-place prize.
Humphrey has also competed in the Cake Wars on the Food Network as well as winning the Christmas Cookie Challenge in 2017.
His Kool Kakes by Dylan makes specialty cakes for weddings, birthdays and anniversaries. The cakes also can be ordered to meet any dietary needs, including allergies to gluten or other foods. His bakery is known for beautiful traditional cakes and outlandish specialty cakes.
EARLY BAKER
Dylan grew up in Whitehouse and at an early age enjoyed spending time in the kitchen with his grandmother, Peggy Malone.
“She loved baking,” Dylan said. “She did it for fun.”
He remembers as a kid taking a decorating class. He quickly realized he had knack for sculpting and designing. By the time he was 12 he was making specialty cakes for his friends.
When he was 13, he made his first wedding cake.
“I love to bake. I’m creative in the kitchen,” Dylan said. “When I picture something in my mind I’m determined to find a way to make it.”
His cake baking began to take over his parents’ home and all of his spare time.
He promotes Kool Kakes by Dylan as “the new standard of pastry engineering” and “custom cakes for all occasions.”
Some of his designs include Baby Yoda, big trucks and just anything you can think of. He has created cakes that feed hundreds.
His parents are supportive and helpful. His mother, Tracey, does much of the baking. Dylan concentrates on the sculpting and decorating.
Dylan and his shop have become known with his many appearances on TV.
“Food Network and being on TV legitimized what I was doing,” he said.
Humphrey feels part of the celebration of people’s lives from birthdays to weddings.
His competition has allowed him to travel to Australia, Mexico, Ireland and Canada. Don’t be surprised to see Dylan show up on other reality competitions in the future.
Dylan also teaches classes.
For cookies and cakes for the holidays, call and place an order at 903-944-7913.
“We’re not a true sense of the word ‘bakery’; it’s best to call,” he said.
The bakery is at 5615 Troup Highway, Suite 205, in Tyler.