The Texas Minority Coalition hosted a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening to speak out against abortion and raise awareness about alternative solutions for pregnant women.
The vigil along with a prayer was held in Tyler at the Axia Center, a nonprofit organization providing free ultrasounds and pregnancy tests. The center is a part of Living Alternatives, a social services organization to help pregnant women.
Alejandro Gauna, vice president and co-founder of Texas Minority Coalition, said the purpose of the event was to bring awareness about abortion and the unborn.
“We want to help people with Living Alternatives to let people know of the options they have,” he said.
The vigil also honored Mildred Jefferson, an East Texas native and the first Black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School. She advocated for the movement and anti-abortion stances.
“She was able to bring awareness to the right-to life-movement back when it started 30 years ago,” he said.
Stanley Cofer, TMC president and co-founder, said the mission of the coalition is to unite, educate and inspire conservative minorities.
The purpose of the vigil is to raise attention to the lives lost due to abortion globally, he said.
“Every life is sacred because they’re made in the image of God,” Cofer said.
Cofer also called Jefferson a “trailblazer” in the anti-abortion movement.
He noted that every third Sunday of January is the National Sanctity of Human Life Day, which occurs this Sunday.
Living Alternatives Executive Director Steve Roquemore said Living Alternatives is in the process of raising funds for a mobile unit to provide pregnancy tests and sonograms throughout East Texas.
During the vigil, Joel Enge, Kingdom Life Academy founder, discussed the need to speak out against abortion.
“God cares about each one of the children that are torn apart in the womb,” Enge said.
He asked that people stop being intimidated and continue to speak against abortion.
Veronica Smith spoke about her pregnancy journey and the struggles she faced dating back to 29 years ago when she was expecting her oldest daughter.
Over the years, she learned the importance of pregnancy and children.
“I can’t see life without my two beautiful girls,” she said.
Eventually, she signed up for a class with Living Alternatives and gained more information about abortion.
“I knew that God brought me there to be redeemed,” Smith said.
She recalled speaking with a pregnant 14-year-old girl and her mother and grandmother at Living Alternatives.
“We let them know there’s options,” Smith said. “I thank God for the miracles God performs at Axia and the Pregnancy Resource Center.”