A Republican challenging Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 primary will visit Tyler on Friday for a meet and greet event.
Chad Prather, a conservative political commentator, will meet with people about his campaign against Abbott as a part of the Texas Freedom Coalition's Texas First Election Series. The event will be between 6 to 8 p.m. at the Krazy Cajun Kitchen and Market, located at 8374 Paluxy Drive in Tyler.
The Texas Freedom Coalition requests attendees bring a case of bottled water for Hurricane Ida relief to enter a raffle for Unapologetic Patriot gear, which will come from the Prather campaign. There will also be a special memorial to honor America's 13 fallen soldiers, and money will be raised in their names for CampV, a local nonprofit that supports veterans in East Texas.
Texas Freedom Coalition hosted another candidate Don Huffines, state senator representing a portion of Dallas County from 2015 to 2019, in August. The group has plans to host candidate Lt. Col. Allen West, the former Republican Party chairman for Texas, on Oct. 8 at Krazy Cajun Kitchen and Market.