Texas Constitutional Amendments, Proposition 8:
On Election Day, Texans will have the opportunity to vote on eight proposed amendments to the state constitution. These amendments were proposed during the 87th Legislature regular session.
This story, which focuses on Proposition 8, is the eighth of an eight-part series.
PROPOSITION 2
This constitutional amendment would allow for a total or partial homestead property tax exemption for surviving spouses of members of the armed services who were killed or fatally injured in duty.
The current constitution exempts surviving spouses of those who were killed in action. The amendment would include those killed or fatally injured during training or other duties of the military.
Here is how Proposition 8 will be worded on the ballot:
"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."
