A 14-year-old girl is dead after the vehicle she was in struck a culvert and rolled over in Van Zandt County Saturday night.
The male juvenile driver of a 2001 Hyundai Accent was traveling east on Farm-to-Market Road 2339 down a slight grade, and the driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the south ditch. The vehicle struck a culvert and started to roll.
The driver and two other male juvenile passengers were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in critical condition. The 14-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead and was taken to Hilliard Funeral Home in Van.
The crash remains under investigation.