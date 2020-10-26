COVID-19 coverage graphic

The Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association Center in Whitehouse was closed temporarily Monday after a polling worker became sick and tested positive for COVID-19.

TASCA serves as an early voting location, and the center was shut down around 5 p.m. for a deep cleaning that evening. The polling spot is expected to reopen to voters at 7 a.m. Tuesday and continue without interruption through Friday, according to a news release. 

All other six locations will remain open through 7 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. 

"Smith County will continue to take all necessary safety precautions at all polling locations throughout the General Election," the statement read. 

