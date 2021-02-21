03142020_tmt_news_panic_3.jpg

Water bottles sit on a shelf. 

 Tyler Morning Telegraph FIle

Brookshire Grocery Co. employees will be delivering breakfast meals and cases of water to help people affected by the winter storm Sunday. 

Starting at 10 a.m., the "Community Kitchen” and a team of employees will serve free hot breakfast to people (while supplies last) at the Super 1 Foods, located at 1105 East Gentry Parkway in Tyler.

Two Super 1 Foods will be giving away a free case of water to every family starting at noon Sunday (while supplies last).

These locations are the store located at 113 N NW Loop 323 in Tyler and the location at 3828 Troup Highway in Tyler. 

BGC said in a statement that strict COVID-19 guidelines will be upheld during these distributions, including wearing masks while providing contactless drive-thru lines.

People without vehicles are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks or facial coverings when receiving a meal.

