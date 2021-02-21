Brookshire Grocery Co. employees will be delivering breakfast meals and cases of water to help people affected by the winter storm Sunday.
Starting at 10 a.m., the "Community Kitchen” and a team of employees will serve free hot breakfast to people (while supplies last) at the Super 1 Foods, located at 1105 East Gentry Parkway in Tyler.
Two Super 1 Foods will be giving away a free case of water to every family starting at noon Sunday (while supplies last).
These locations are the store located at 113 N NW Loop 323 in Tyler and the location at 3828 Troup Highway in Tyler.
BGC said in a statement that strict COVID-19 guidelines will be upheld during these distributions, including wearing masks while providing contactless drive-thru lines.
People without vehicles are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks or facial coverings when receiving a meal.