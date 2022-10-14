The Tyler Police Department is reminding residents about road closures for the Texas Rose Festival Parade on Saturday morning.

Glenwood Boulevard between Houston and Front streets will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The remaining roads will be closed at 7:45 a.m.

"Make sure you plan extra time to take alternate routes if you are going to be coming around this area. There will be Tyler Police Officers at nearly every intersection," the Tyler Police Department said. "We hope everyone has a great time and enjoys all of the festivities surrounding the Tyler Rose Festival."