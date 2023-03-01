Several area high school girls got to take home a free prom dress on Sunday thanks to Tyler resident LaToyia Jordan of I Am Beautiful Movement.
GlamProm 2.0 Dress Closet was started by Jordan in 2015 with a goal to help high school girls have a special prom experience without the financial burden.
“The purpose for GlamProm 2.0 Dress Closet is to provide free prom dresses to high school girls who will be attending prom. The event makes the girls even more excited about attending prom,” she said. “I just want to help relieve some of the financial burden of prom by offering prom dresses for free.”
“When I was in high school, I looked forward to attending prom,” Jordan said. “My mother passed away when I was 16. I now understand why she allowed me to attend prom my 10th grade year because she wouldn't be here for my junior and senior year of prom. A mother, grandmother, aunt, or mentor can play such a huge role in a young ladies' life by helping her get ready for prom.”
Jordan explained the event went on hiatus for a couple years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the years went by, the event later expanded to other East Texas areas, and that’s how I found out there were other organizations doing it as well, but I kept going,” she said. “I collaborated with Sisterhood of the Traveling Dress to do several prom things pre-COVID-19. In 2020, I Am Beautiful Movement donated our entire inventory. The 2020 donation went to youth that were in foster care and served ages 14 to 18.”
The dresses provided served young women in Region 4 which covers 23 counties, according to Jordan.
Jordan said following the donation, she started over to collect more dresses.
"So, we started all over collecting dresses and other prom-related items again in 2022," she said.
In addition to prom dresses, the event also offered makeup, accessories and other prom necessities, plus door prizes donated by Moe's Hair Pressure, KMac's Beauty Bar, and more.
Brooke & Bre Bridal also donated prom dresses.
Jordan said the prom dress drop-off locations all over East Texas played a big role in making the event happen and said next year will be even better.
“We are still seeking monetary donations, dress donations and sponsorships,” she said.
“The organization will continue serving our community and filling those needs that are requested,” Jordan added. “We plan to continue to ‘create, envision, educate and impact’ individuals and their families.”
For more information, visit www.iambeautifulmovement.org.