The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as it searches for a missing man who has dementia.

Freddie Lee Head, 73, was last seen leaving his residence, south of Hideaway Lake at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Head is a white male, 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He is on medication for dementia and a heart condition. He does not have his medication with him, the sheriff's office said. He is believed to be in danger due to his cognitive and physical disabilities.

"He was headed to an address in northwest Smith County, however, no one was at the residence," according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office. "It is unknown if he made it there or not."

Head is driving a maroon 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup bearing TX license BC65734. He was last seen driving west on I-20 near Terrell at approximately 9:30 p.m. last night.

A silver alert was officially issued before noon Thursday.

Silver alerts notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition who may have wandered, such as those with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.