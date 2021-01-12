Over the weekend through Tuesday, Smith County reported three new probable COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 227.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported a confirmed and probable COVID-19 case count of 14,526. There are 8,243 confirmed cases and 6,283 probable.
There are 5,901 confirmed recoveries and 3,714 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 2,189 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,495, NET Health reported.
A total of 316 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday.
Of the 227 deaths, 153 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 74 probable deaths.
One Smith County Jail inmate has an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, eight detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 7,872 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,618 confirmed and 3,254 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,213, while there are 1,616 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 148, which includes 84 confirmed deaths and 64 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 4,277 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,874 confirmed and 1,403 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 68. Fifteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,801, and there are 775 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,014 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,830 confirmed and 1,184 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,263, and 732 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 59, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,668 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,646 confirmed and 1,022 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,281, and probable recoveries are at 613, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 64. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 2,388 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,378 confirmed and 1,010 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,032, and there are 675 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 64. Out of the total deaths, 11 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 611 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 296 confirmed and 315 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 201, and there are 193 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at nine. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.