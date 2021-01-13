The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 282 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Smith County, bringing the overall case count to 14,805.
There are 8,476 confirmed cases and 6,329 probable in Smith County.
Of the 227 deaths, 153 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 74 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 5,901 confirmed recoveries and 3,714 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 2,422 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,541, NET Health reported.
A total of 319 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday.
One Smith County Jail inmate has an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 10 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 8,147 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,750 confirmed and 3,397 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,213, while there are 1,616 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 148, which includes 85 confirmed deaths and 63 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 4,315 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,889 confirmed and 1,426 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 68. Fifteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,801, and there are 775 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,036 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,842 confirmed and 1,194 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,265, and 732 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 59, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,692 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,658 confirmed and 1,034 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,281, and probable recoveries are at 613, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 64. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 2,457 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,430 confirmed and 1,027 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,032, and there are 675 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 64. Out of the total deaths, 11 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 613 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 297 confirmed and 316 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 201, and there are 193 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at nine. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.