Health officials reported the COVID-19 related deaths of two Smith County men on Wednesday, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 59.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the virus-related deaths of a 54-year-old Whitehouse man and a 73-year-old Tyler man occurred recently.
On the same day, the health district announced 18 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Smith County for a cumulative count of 3,455. There are also 567 probable total cases.
Confirmed recoveries rose by one to 2,829 on Wednesday, while probable recoveries remained steady at 334. There are 572 confirmed active cases and 228 probable active cases, according to NET Health.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home if you are sick, physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said.
A total of 131 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday, which is up by 24 since Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, 146 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Four detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
NET Health also reported two deaths in Henderson County, bringing its total to 19 on Wednesday.
The two deaths were an 86-year-old Chandler resident and a 93-year-old Chandler woman. Within Henderson County, there are 879 confirmed cases, including 12 that were reported on Wednesday and 442 total recoveries, NET Health said.
Cherokee County has 1,458 total virus cases including 1,422 recoveries and 11 deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.