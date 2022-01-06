Smith County authorities and HAZMAT teams are responding to a reported chemical spill that has a smell of natural gas.
According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, about a gallon of an unidentified chemical spilled off the back of a pickup truck in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 346 and and Farm-to-Market Road 756 (Paluxy Dr.).
Evacuations are not necessary at this time, but officials say if residents near the spill site feel ill from the smell, they can leave the area.
