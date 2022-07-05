Smith County is now under a burn ban for the next three months.
The county commissioners announced the ban, now in effect, at its meeting Tuesday morning after a recommendation from Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks.
Burn bans are enacted by counties when drought conditions exist, restricting outdoor burning for public safety.
"In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve, the Texas A&M Forest Service says. "When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety."
With this burn ban, commissioners have not only prohibited outdoor burning but also the use of fireworks within the county.
Things such as outdoor welding and outdoor cooking are still allowed, Brooks said. Those who are welding are required to notify and register with the fire marshal’s office before doing so and have methods of extinguishment under the burn ban. Outdoor burning of brush or in barrels is not permitted.
The burn ban also does not prohibit outdoor burning related to public health and safety that is authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality such as firefighter training, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, planting or harvesting agricultural crops and other things, according to the county.
Violating the burn ban is a Class C Misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine up to $500.
Multiple other East Texas counties have issued burn bans as hot, dry conditions exist throughout the region. Click here for a map of all counties throughout Texas currently under a burn ban.
Brooks initially spoke about the drought conditions during last week's commissioners court. He mentioned an uptick in grass fires and an average Keetch-Byram Drought Index of 616 in the county.
The KBDI measures the potential for wildfires and ranges from 0 to 800. In the past, the county has issued burn bans when the KBDI falls around 700, according to the county.
In hopes of rain, Brooks asked commissioners to hold off another week before issuing a burn ban.
“Last week we spoke about the (drought) conditions, and those conditions even with … the rainfall we had in the south end of the county, those conditions have continued to deteriorate,” Brooks said.
With the average KBDI being 650 with highs over 700 as of Monday and worsening conditions, Brooks recommended to commissioners Tuesday morning that it is time for a burn ban to go into effect.
The order is in effect for 90 days, unless the court comes back and takes specific action to cut it short due to drastically improved conditions.
Brooks said the fire marshal’s office will continue monitoring the drought conditions and give commissioners updates. For the burn ban to be removed he would like to see a period of sustained rainfall, he said.
With good rainfall, the KBDI will drop back down to the 400 to 500 range, he added.
“I think the recommendation is appropriate at this time,” Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “We did our best to hold off and I don't think that caused any issues for us, but we certainly don't want to tempt the weather during the month of July.”
Any questions or more information related to the burn ban can be directed towards the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-590-2655 or by visiting www.smith-county.com/government/departments/fire-marshal .