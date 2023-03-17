Habitat for Humanity of Smith County’s Search Committee recommended, and by unanimous vote of the board of directors, approved Mary Alice Guidry as the affiliate’s new chief executive officer. Guidry’s role with HFHSC will officially commence in early July.
Guidry joins the Habitat team after serving six years on its board of directors, serving terms as secretary, as well as president. She is a licensed architect with nine years of experience as a senior project manager with Fitzpatrick Architects, Inc.
Current Smith County Habitat CEO Jack Wilson, who announced his retirement earlier this week, said he’s excited for the future of the affiliate under the leadership of his successor.
“It’s time for new blood and fresh ideas, and for us to reach other demographics,” he said. “I think Mary Alice’s community involvement will be a great asset for the affiliate, and her background in design, construction, and business is a good foundation to move our affiliate to another level.”
Guidry is excited to get started in the role.
“I’m a dreamer, focused on possibilities of innovation and creativity," Guidry said. “As a licensed architect, I’m educated in current design and construction trends, as well as sustainability and affordable housing issues. I think this knowledge, paired with my imaginative outlook, will be beneficial in HFHSC moving forward. My goal is for Smith County Habitat to set precedents in our programs, making affiliates nationwide seek out our team’s direction and expertise.”
Guidry’s passion for the mission of Habitat for Humanity was ignited while finishing her undergraduate degree with the opportunity to design and build a Habitat home from start to finish, and her love of the mission has only grown since. Guidry is a graduate of Louisiana Tech University, where she earned her Master of Architecture degree.
She has served as project manager and designer for 10 projects during her time at Fitzpatrick Architects, Inc., equating to over 288,000 square feet and over $54 million, specializing in renovations and additions for non-profit organizations and multi-family housing.
“I’m forever grateful to the leadership and staff at Fitzpatrick Architects for everything I’ve learned and the network I’ve gained through my time at the firm. I wouldn’t be where I am now without them," she said.
The affiliate plans to hold a meet-and-greet event for the new CEO later this spring.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that makes homeownership possible for low-income working families. The Smith County affiliate was formed in 1989. In the past 34 years, HFHSC has partnered with local volunteers and donors to build 119 homes. Through its home repair program, Habitat has completed nearly 1,200 critical repair projects since 2009.
For more information, call 903.595.6630 or visit the Smith County Habitat website at www.smithcountyhabitat.org.