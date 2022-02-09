In-person visitation will remain on hold at the Smith County Jail, officials said Wednesday.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, on Jan. 4 made the decision to temporarily suspend jail visitation.
As of Wednesday, the sheriff's office said visitation will remain suspended until March 3, "due to the continued risk and increase in community COVID cases."
The order was originally set to be in place for 30 days, but the sheriff's office said in early January an extension may be necessary to help reduce exposure.
At the Smith County Jail as of Monday, three inmates had an active diagnosis of COVID-19, and one inmate has died due to COVID-19, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District. NET Health’s Monday report shows active cases within the county are at 13,619.
Video and telephone calls will still be available by inmates, at cost, using equipment provided by the Smith County Jail.
For more information visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.