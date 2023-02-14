As of Monday morning, a crew of firefighters were placed in service at Whitehouse VFD Station located on Hwy 110 between Whitehouse and Troup.
This ensures firefighters are at the station available for calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It brings the total number of fire stations in Smith County ESD 2 staffed 24 hours a day to seven.
The crew will work alongside the volunteer firefighters from Whitehouse VFD to continue to serve the citizens of the community and surrounding areas.
The addition of 24 hour staffing has been in the works since voters approved sales tax in 2019. The district began implementing 24-hour staffing in 2020, and continues to plan for future stations.
Currently, there are 24-hour crews at the following fire departments: Arp, Dixie, Flint-Gresham, Jackson Heights, Noonday, Red Springs, and most recently Whitehouse.
The district is committed to providing the highest quality of service to the Citizens of Smith County and surrounding areas.
Smith County Emergency Services District 2 was formed in 2007 by public referendum, and is the primary funding source for eleven contracted volunteer fire departments in Smith County. These departments include Arp VFD, Bullard VFD, Chapel Hill VFD, Dixie VFD, Flint Gresham VFD, Jackson Heights VFD, Noonday VFD, Red Springs VFD, Troup VFD, Winona VFD, and Whitehouse VFD. Smith County ESD 2 also employs the career firefighters who work in the volunteer stations.
For more information about how Smith County ESD 2 serves the community go to www.smithcountyfire.org, follow the Smith County ESD 2 Facebook page, or call the administration office at 903-617-6578.