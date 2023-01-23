The Smith County Emergency Services District 2 has hired a new fire chief.
Eric Greaser was named to the position after what the ESD says was an "extensive search to find the best candidate," according to a news release.
Greaser comes to Smith County ESD 2 with over 30 years of fire service experience. His career began in 1991 as a volunteer firefighter in Forest Hill. Greaser obtained a position as a professional firefighter paramedic in 1993 with the Town of Pantego. He then had a 20-year career with the City of Coppell Fire Department promoting through the ranks to Deputy Chief of Operations.
Prior to coming to SCESD 2, Greaser most recently served as fire chief for the growing town of Flower Mound.
Greaser holds a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree majoring in Emergency Management Administration from West Texas A&M University. He is a designated “Chief Fire Officer” of the Center for Public Safety Excellence, a graduate of the Texas A&M “Fire Service Chief Executive Officer” program and a Texas Fire Chiefs Association “Certified Fire Executive” graduate. Greaser is currently working to complete a Masters in “Fire Executive Leadership” at Columbia Southern University. Greaser holds a Master Firefighter certification from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, and is a State Licensed Paramedic from Texas Department of State Health Services.
Greaser is demonstrated in his career for "developing community protection systems that translate into high service levels and improvements to the communities ISO insurance ratings," according to a news release from the ESD 2.
Greaser places a "strong focus on the departments mission of service and emergency response to the citizens of Smith County," the ESD stated. "This focus is enhanced by working to improve training for both volunteer and paid staff and raising the bar on credentialing standards."
"I am honored to be of service to the citizens of Smith County and the Members of Smith County ESD 2," Greaser said. "I am very exited about the potential to improve our services that will save lives and property. We must always remain focused on the mission of our organizations existence.”
Greaser assumed the role of SCESD 2 Fire Chief on Jan. 9. An official swearing in ceremony was conducted at the Smith County ESD2 Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 23. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin was set to conduct the ceremony.